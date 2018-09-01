Home Sport Football

Under-fire Jose Mourinho insists he is one of the greatest

Mourinho ended a press conference following his side's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Monday by demanding respect from the media.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. | (File | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho insisted on Friday he is one of the world's best managers in a continued defence of his managerial record despite Manchester United's recent struggles.

Mourinho ended a press conference following his side's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Monday by demanding respect from the media.

United also lost, 3-2, at Brighton the week before, but the Portuguese launched into a fierce defence of his record.

"I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am also one of the greatest managers in the world," said Mourinho.

That was the start of another edgy exchange between Mourinho and journalists in which he was asked whether he could still claim to be one of the greatest managers in the world should he fail to win a league title with United.

And, in keeping with his recent self-justification, Mourinho even cited 18th century German philosopher Georg Hegel.

"Of course," said Mourinho. "Hegel says the truth is in the whole, the truth is always in the whole.

"Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League or fourth? To the manager who finished fifth?”

When it was pointed out that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had faced a similar line of questioning last season, Mourinho cited the German's record of never having won a European trophy.

"Because he never won anything in international (competition), for example. That's his problem, I tell you what I think, how I feel. And I answer the question."

When Mourinho was pressed further, and quizzed as to whether his best days were behind him, the United manager reiterated his stance that finishing second behind a record-breaking Manchester City last season was one of his greatest achievements.

"I had great success last season and that's what you probably don't want to admit," he added.

"I analyse my performance, myself and for me it is more important what I think than what you think.

"I won eight (league) titles, I am the only manager in the world that won in Italy, Spain and England and by winning eight titles - not small titles or countries - my second position last season is one of my greatest achievements in football. I think."

One of the few positives from United's start to the season has been left-back Luke Shaw's return to form.

Shaw has not only won his place back in the United team but also been selected by England manager Gareth Southgate for the forthcoming internationals with Spain and Switzerland.

"He played three very good matches and is not easy to play three very good matches when your team loses two of them," said Mourinho.

"Mentally, physically he is stronger; tactically he has a better understanding and we are very happy for him. It is an extraordinary thing for him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case