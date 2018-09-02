Home Sport Football

Juventus manager Allegri backs goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net for his new club after arriving this summer from Real Madrid.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano_Ronaldo_AFP

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | AFP

By IANS

TURIN: Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will break his scoring duck soon and that it takes time to adjust to Italian football.

Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net for his new club after arriving this summer from Real Madrid. Juventus beat Parma 2-1 on Saturday night, with goals from Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi.

"Italian football presents different problems and it takes time," he was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"He's not getting the rub of the green at the moment either -- the ball is not bouncing right for him or he's shooting just off target. "We'll all be fresher after the (international) break and that's when the real season starts."

Allegri stressed that the Italian Serie A has its own challenges. "Serie A is a league where the teams defend carefully," he added. "I don't want to say that it's better than other leagues in Europe or not. Let's just say that the teams are very strong in defence and the coaches are very good.

"They study every match to try not to concede space to the other teams. Everyone puts Serie A down but it's very difficult for a player to score 40 goals a season. (Gonzalo) Higuain did it once, but was an extraordinary feat.

"Usually the top scorer in Italy scores 26 or 27 goals. And usually, the top scorer in Italy never wins the title. So maybe it's better for us."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juventus Massimiliano Allegri Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats