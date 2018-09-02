Home Sport Football

Watford down Tottenham to maintain 100 percent record

Watford responded well to going behind and were level in the 69th minute after Troy Deeney headed home Jose Holebas' free kick.

By Reuters

Watford came from behind with two set-piece goals to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, ending the visitors' 100 percent record and maintaining their own perfect start to the Premier League season.

After a tepid first half, Tottenham were gifted the lead when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an own goal in the 53rd minute.

Yet Watford responded well to going behind and were level in the 69th minute after Troy Deeney headed home Jose Holebas' free kick.

Craig Cathcart completed the turnaround, heading home from another Holebas set piece 14 minutes from fulltime - meaning Watford climbed to third, having won their first four top-flight games for the first time, while Spurs slipped to fifth.

