Home Sport Football

Former Indian footballer Arthur Pereira dead

Arthur Pereira also represented Maharashtra in the national championships for the Santosh Trophy from 1971 to 1976.

Published: 03rd September 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra football player Arthur Pereira died here Monday. Pereira, 70, was fighting a battle against cancer for the past one year, sources said.

He was kept on ventilator support and died Monday morning at a private hospital in suburban Borivili, they said. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Pereira toured Russia as a striker with the Indian team in 1971.

He also represented Maharashtra in the national championships for the Santosh Trophy from 1971 to 1976.

Pereira played for several clubs in the city, including the well-known Orkay Mills.

After his playing career, Pereira became a Physical Education teacher at St Joseph's School in suburban Malad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arthur Pereira Maharashtra Football Player St Joseph's School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India