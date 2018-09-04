SRVC Kerala wins Regional lind Football Tournament

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Regional South & West Zone Blind Football Tournament concluded at Bengaluru with the SRVC Kerala team winning the title beating Bengaluru in a pulsating final on Sunday at the Feverpitch turf facility. The tournament brought together 70 participants from different regions including teams from Gujarat, Mumbai, Chennai, Madurai, Kerala, and Bengaluru.

This is a warm-up event to the national team selection camp before the Australian Blind Football Teams friendly series in Kochi by mid Sept. Falhan CS, India international from the Kerala team was the Player of the Tournament, while Nirav from Gujarat was the top scorer with 12 goals.

“The tournament included recognised national-level referees and training sessions for the new teams to take the game to new areas like Bengaluru and develop talent,” said Sunil J Mathew, Sporting Director, Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF). DCP Bengaluru North Chetan Rathore IPS was the chief guest for the finale.

IBFF promoted by SRVC Kochi is running the country’s first Blind Football Academy with its base in Kochi and is the premier official body to promote the game across the country.