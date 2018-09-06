Home Sport Football

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi interested in buying Serie C club Monza: Reports

Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, his right-hand man at AC Milan, are set to take a 70 percent stake in Monza.

Published: 06th September 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi (File | AFP)

By AFP

MILAN: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who sold AC Milan after a trophy-laden three decades under his ownership a year ago, could be set to return to football by buying Serie C side Monza, according to press reports in Italy on Thursday.

Media tycoon Berlusconi, 81, sold his majority stake in AC Milan in April 2017, after his money propelled the northern Italian giants to eight Serie A titles and five Champions Leagues among a haul of 29 trophies.

Corriere dello Sport reported that Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, his right-hand man at AC Milan, are set to take a 70 percent stake in the club which is based 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) north of Milan.

The report said the deal could be completed by the end of September.

Monza president Nicola Colombo told the newspaper he had been contacted by a representative of Fininvest, the Italian holding company owned by the Berlusconi family, who asked for details on the stadium and the club and wanted to know if he was "open to discussion".

Colombo told Italian radio that the arrival of Berlusconi would allow the third division side to "make big plans and big dreams".

"As AC Milan's history shows, Berlusconi is not playing to compete but to win, so the Serie A race could become a realistic goal," he said.

Berlusconi has stepped back from the public spotlight since his political party failed to capture the majority of votes he had expected in Italy's parliamentary elections earlier this year.

AC Milan's success in the late 1980s and early 1990s helped propel Berlusconi to the top of Italian politics, and it is said that he feels that since relinquishing control of the club he has lost some of his popular support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serie A AC Milan Silvio Berlusconi Monza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality