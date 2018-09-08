Home Sport Football

Artem Dzyuba hits Nations League winner as World Cup quarter-finalist Russia down Turkey

Hosts Russia were one of the surprises of the summer's World Cup, when they came close to booking a place in the last four before exiting the competition 4-3 on penalties to Croatia.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu, left, fights for the ball with Russia's Artem Dzyuba, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Russia in Trabzon, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. | AP

By AFP

TRABZON: Artem Dzyuba hit a second-half winner as World Cup quarter-finalists Russia opened their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 away win over Turkey on Friday.

Hosts Russia were one of the surprises of the summer's World Cup, when they came close to booking a place in the last four before exiting the competition 4-3 on penalties to Croatia.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men were intent on taking up where they had left off and the visitors looked well on their way when Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring with a well-struck volley after just 13 minutes.

Serdar Aziz gave Turkey a lifeline when he levelled four minutes before the interval with a fine strike from just inside the area as Russia failed to clear.

But only eight minutes later slack defending saw Yuri Gazinski's short pass find Dzyuba unmarked on the right side, the captain finishing with calm to stun the hosts.

Turkey should have levelled in the dying seconds when Hakan Calhanoglu pounced on a fortuitous rebound inside the area but Russia 'keeper Andrei Lunev did well to get down quick and thwart his low snap shot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Artem Dzyuba Nations League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality