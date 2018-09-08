Despite being furious over losing UEFA Player of the Year award to Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes

By ANI

MADRID: Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has revealed that he received a congratulatory message from Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the former was named UEFA Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old further stated that he shares a good relationship with Ronaldo and they get along very well.

"I have a good relationship with him, he sent me a message, congratulating me for winning it and that he hopes to see me soon. I get on well with Cristiano, we will continue to do so, nothing will change. The individual awards are important but the most important is the group," Marca.com quoted Modric, as saying.

The Real Madrid striker has also been nominated for Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 award along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah.

Reflecting on the same, Modric said he is waiting for the final declaration of the award.

"I am happy to be (in the list for The Best). The players and coaches decide so we will see," he added.

Modric rose to heights after his sensational performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He guided the Croatian team to the World Cup final, only to see the side ultimately losing 2-4 to France.

He was awarded the Golden Ball at the tournament for his outstanding performance.