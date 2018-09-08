Home Sport Football

Despite being furious over losing UEFA Player of the Year award to Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes

The 32-year-old Croatian midfielder further stated that he shares a good relationship with Ronaldo and they get along very well.

Published: 08th September 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric (Photo | File/AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has revealed that he received a congratulatory message from Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the former was named UEFA Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old further stated that he shares a good relationship with Ronaldo and they get along very well.

"I have a good relationship with him, he sent me a message, congratulating me for winning it and that he hopes to see me soon. I get on well with Cristiano, we will continue to do so, nothing will change. The individual awards are important but the most important is the group," Marca.com quoted Modric, as saying.

The Real Madrid striker has also been nominated for Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 award along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah.

Reflecting on the same, Modric said he is waiting for the final declaration of the award.

"I am happy to be (in the list for The Best). The players and coaches decide so we will see," he added.

Modric rose to heights after his sensational performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He guided the Croatian team to the World Cup final, only to see the side ultimately losing 2-4 to France.

He was awarded the Golden Ball at the tournament for his outstanding performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo UEFA Player of the Year Real Madrid Juventus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality