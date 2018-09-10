Home Sport Football

Four nation tournament: India U-19 lose 0-2 to France

India ended the tournament without a win, losing 0-5 to Croatia and 0-1 to Slovenia.

NEW DELHI:  The Indian U-19 football team could not capitalise on the chances it got in each half to lose 0-2 to the French U-19 side in the four-nation tournament in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday.

Indian goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill denied the French colts a scoring opportunity in the eighth minute but the opponents grabbed the lead in the 18th minute.

India had a chance in the 34th minute to level proceedings but Aniket Jadhav, after he was found in the box by Boris Singh, was unable to get the ball past the French goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Gill came up with another acrobatic save in the 44th minute as both teams headed to the interval with France enjoying a 1-0 lead.

Changing over, Aniket had another chance to level the proceedings in the 65th minute but his lob went inches over the crossbar.

France sealed the fate of the match in the 73rd minute, making it 2-0.

The Indian team will now leave for the Serbian shores to play back-to-back friendlies against the U-19 side of Serbia on September 13 and 17.

