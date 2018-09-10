Home Sport Football

Olivier Giroud gets winner as France celebrate World Cup homecoming against Netherlands

Giroud swept in the winner from a Benjamin Mendy cross in the 75th minute for his first goal in 11 games in a France shirt.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Olivier Giroud of France.left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides 2nd goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the Stade De France in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. | AP

PARIS: France finally celebrated winning the World Cup with their home fans on Sunday after Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud both scored in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Paris.

Giroud swept in the winner from a Benjamin Mendy cross in the 75th minute for his first goal in 11 games in a France shirt, after the Chelsea striker went through the entirety of his country's triumphant campaign in Russia without scoring.

On their first appearance on home soil since the World Cup, Mbappe had earlier put France ahead in an explosive performance from the 19-year-old, before Ryan Babel briefly restored parity in the second half.

The Stade de France exploded in celebration at Giroud's winner in a game that had a competitive edge as part of UEFA's new Nations League.

However, this match on a balmy evening was really just a prelude to World Cup victory celebrations on the pitch in front of almost 80,000 fans at the national stadium after the final whistle.

"The victory was the most important thing, so we can have a great party," coach Didier Deschamps told television station M6.

"I am really pleased for Olivier. Strikers can have periods like that where they are not as efficient, but he is useful in our build-up play, he scored a lovely goal, and on top of that it gave us the victory."

The French team and their supporters saw this occasion as the opportunity to make up for the lack of a memorable public celebration in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup triumph in Russia.

The day after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, Les Bleus paraded hurriedly down the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris en route to a reception hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

The rushed nature of those celebrations disappointed the estimated 300,000 fans who took to the streets, and so this time the victorious squad were presented one by one to supporters after the final whistle.

The World Cup trophy was shown off as well, and the squad undertook a lap of honour, singing with supporters, at the stadium where France first won it in 1998.

"Now is the time to have a party," Paul Pogba told M6.

"When we came back to France it was very short. There was all the security around the bus and we couldn't really celebrate with the public. 

"This time we are at the Stade de France, it's full, it's beautiful."

The France starting line-up was the same as that in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Germany in Munich, meaning the only change from the World Cup final was in goal, with Alphonse Areola replacing the injured Hugo Lloris.

- Spine-tingling -

The teams were greeted by an enormous banner that read 'world champions' and covered the pitch, before a spine-tingling version of the French national anthem.

Mbappe forced a good save from Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen inside 50 seconds, and his performance here showed why he is tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

He got the breakthrough in the 14th minute as he turned in a ball driven across the box by Blaise Matuidi for his eighth international goal in 2018.

The hosts looked in complete control against a Dutch side rebuilding under Ronald Koeman after failing to qualify for Euro 2016 or the World Cup.

It took the visitors 66 minutes to seriously threaten, as Georginio Wijnaldum found himself in behind the defence only to drag his shot wide.

But the Dutch were level just a minute later, Kenny Tete delivering a cross from the right for Babel -- unmissable with his hair dyed red - to convert.

Giroud got the winner though, his 32nd for his country seeing him move one clear of Zinedine Zidane's tally for France.

After drawing in Germany, France are in control in the three-team Group 1 of League A in the Nations League, with the group winners going through to the four-team finals next June.

But for them the evening was always about the post-game festivities first and foremost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Olivier Giroud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed