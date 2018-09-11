Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias has fractured rib, club confirms

Atletico Madrid did not specify Arias's expected recovery period, although this type of injury requires at least two weeks off the field.

Published: 11th September 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Santiago Arias

Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias (File | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias has suffered a fractured rib, the La Liga club confirmed on Monday.

The Colombia defender, who joined Atletico during the summer transfer window, was injured in the 89th minute of his national team's 2-1 friendly win against Venezuela on September 8, reports Efe news.

Atletico did not specify the expected recovery period, although this type of injury requires at least two weeks off the field.

This means the 26-year-old will almost surely miss Saturday's La Liga match with Eibar, in addition the games against Getafe and Huesca as well the UEFA Champions League group stage match against Monaco on September 18.

Atletico's other right-back, Juanfran Torres, is doubtful for Saturday's clash as he is still recovering from a muscle injury.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Santiago Arias

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival