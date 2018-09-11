Home Sport Football

Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium​ shut for pitch repairs

Monday's decision means that Brazilian Serie A club Fluminense will be forced to relocate four home matches.

Published: 11th September 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maracana Stadium

Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium (File | AP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium will be shut for almost a month to allow for repairs to its damaged pitch, the venue's operator said.

The 79,000-seat Maracana, which hosted the decisive World Cup matches in 1950 and 2014, has been the subject of heavy criticism in recent weeks for the worn and uneven state of its turf, reports Xinhua news agency.

Maracana SA, which holds a 35-year concession to manage the stadium in Rio de Janeiro's north, confirmed that no games would be staged at the venue from September 13 to October 9.

According to Greenleaf, the company responsible for maintaining the playing surface, the Maracana has been unable to cope with 13 matches in the past 36 days.

Monday's decision means that Brazilian Serie A club Fluminense will be forced to relocate four home matches. The ground's other tenant, Flamengo, will be unaffected by the closure.

Botafogo coach Ze Ricardo described the state of the Maracana pitch as "lamentable" after his team's 0-1 loss to Fluminense in Brazil's Serie A championship on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maracana Stadium Brazil football Brazil football stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival