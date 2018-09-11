Don't take Pakistan​ lightly: Anadi Barua tells India ahead of SAFF Cup semis

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former footballer Anadi Barua has said that India are favourites to emerge victorious against Pakistan in the semi-final of the ongoing the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup.

Barua, however, cautioned the Indian side to not take the Pakistan team lightly in the clash.

Speaking to ANI, Barua said, "India has got a chance to win the semi-final clash but, at the same time, they should not take Pakistan lightly. Indian team is playing well and should win. The match will be tough both physically and morally but the Indian team is favourite to win."

Reflecting on the hype around the India-Pakistan match, Barua said that the game of football has so far been aloof from the pressure, adding that the match would be tough and competitive as both the sides have won 10 times each against each other in the tournament.

"We have been champions at the tournament seven times while Pakistan is yet to clinch the SAFF trophy. Head to head, both the teams have won 10 matches each against each other with three clashes ending in a draw. So, the match will be tough and competitive," he added.

India are slated to take on Pakistan in the semi-final of the SAFF Cup on September 12 at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.