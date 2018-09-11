Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi  is 'best in world'

Home Sport Football

Luis Enrique

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and forward Lionel Messi (File | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has become the latest to hail star striker Lionel Messi as the best player in the world after latter's name was omitted from the FIFA's 2018 Best Men's Player award nominations.

Earlier, Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives has said that star striker doesn't need any award to prove his credibility.

Without taking anything away from the nominated players, Enrique said that Messi is one step ahead of rest of the players and is undoubtedly the best in the world.

"If I talk about Croatia [players], I would talk about Modric and [Ivan] Rakitic. They both deserve individual prizes. But if I have to talk about the best in the world, the prize of the best player would be given to Leo Messi, who is one step above the rest," goal.com quoted Enrique, as saying.

For the first time since 2006, Messi's name did not appear in the list of players who are in contention to win the FIFA Best Men's Player award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Mo Salah are the players who have been nominated this year for the prize.

The winner of the prize will be announced on September 24.

