Home Sport Football

Ireland legends Johnny Giles, Liam Brady demand Roy Keane be sacked over alleged rant

Both Giles and Brady -- like Keane a rare breed in being world class players produced by Ireland -- were unequivocal about Keane being out of order.

Published: 11th September 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Roy Keane

Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane (File | AFP)

By AFP

DUBLIN: Roy Keane faces calls for him to be sacked as assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland by arguably the country's two most respected former players, Johnny Giles and Liam Brady.

The fiery Keane -- who infamously was sent home from Ireland's pre-2002 World Cup training camp following a tirade of abuse aimed at then-manager Mick McCarthy in front of the rest of the squad -- is under fire over a recording which allegedly has him swearing at midfielder Harry Arter and veteran striker Jonathan Walters in a training ground bust-up earlier this year as they prepared for friendlies with France and the United States.

The revelations came to light through a voicemail Irish defender Stephen Ward shared with friends and which was later leaked to social media. Walters apparently came close to blows with Keane whilst Arter walked off with a volley of abuse ringing in his ears as Keane questioned whether he was injured.

Ward was not present during the separate incidents and Keane was said by manager Martin O'Neill to be 'a little bit disappointed' at how the second hand accounts as related by the player had emerged into the public glare.

Both Giles and Brady -- like Keane a rare breed in being world class players produced by Ireland -- were unequivocal about Keane being out of order.

"Roy Keane is there to assist the manager. This type of thing shouldn't happen at the best of times," Giles was quoted as saying in The Times.

"Players who are really injured, unless they are kidding, need a lot of sympathy and a lot of help.

"As assistant manager he should be helping Martin and, in the Arter case, he hasn't helped him at all.

"Is he (Keane) equipped to be an assistant manager? Definitely not," added the 77-year-old former Manchester United and Leeds United star, who won 59 caps. 

This has got to stop

Former Arsenal legend Brady made no bones about how he felt when he spoke to Eamon Dunphy -- who ghost wrote Keane's biography  -- on the latter's podcast 'The Stand'.

“The thing that strikes me about Roy Keane and it has for many years now, is that I don't think he likes football and I don't think he likes players," said Brady.

"Every time there is an Irish game there was a story about Roy Keane, whether he was having a go at somebody or whether he was launching another book of his.

"I can’t even understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that. He's got an international match and Roy Keane decides to launch his book the week of an international game.

"It's crazy, it's mind-boggling and it's really taking the p***, isn't it? It really is taking the p*** out of the Irish soccer team.

"Martin O'Neill, or the powers that be, John Delaney (head of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI)), has to say enough of this. This has got to stop," added the 62-year-old, who won 72 caps. 

O'Neill -- who is under pressure himself after a humbling 4-1 Nations League defeat to Wales last week -- defended Keane ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Poland describing him as a brilliant assistant manager and fulfilling his role as driving the players to push themselves to the limit.

He did admit, though, that 47-year-old Keane wanted to make peace with Arter. 

"I think there might be a bit of a reconciliation between Roy and Harry, certainly Roy is up for that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roy Keane Johnny Giles Liam Brady Ireland football Roy Keane controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival