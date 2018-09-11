Home Sport Football

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches suffers torn knee ligament, to undergo surgery

Vlad Chiriches is set to undergo surgery Monday but the club did not give an estimate for how long his recovery was expected to take.

Published: 11th September 2018 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Vlad Chiriches

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches (File | AFP)

By IANS

ROME: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches sustained a severe torn knee ligament injury that requires surgery, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

The Romania defender, 28, was forced off the field in the 31st minute during his national team's 0-0 draw against Montenegro in their UEFA Nations League clash on September 7, reports Efe news.

Tests showed the player tore the "anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," Napoli said in a statement.

Chiriches is set to undergo surgery Monday but the club did not give an estimate for how long his recovery was expected to take.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player will likely be sidelined for all of Napoli's UEFA Champions League group stage clashes.

Napoli was drawn in Group C, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade.

Chiriches's injury leaves Napoli's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti with only three experienced central defenders available, including Spain international Raul Albiol, Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly and Serbia international Nikola Maksimovic.

Ancelotti also has the option of tapping Italian 22-year-old Sebastiano Luperto, who made the first team after moving up through the youth ranks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Napoli Vlad Chiriches

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival