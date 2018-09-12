Mohun Bagan blank Customs to win Calcutta Football League after eight years

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan blanked Calcutta Customs 2-0 Wednesday to clinch the local league title for the first time since 2010, and end arch-rivals East Bengal's eight-year reign at the top.

Henry Kisekka struck twice in the 4th and 45th minutes as Mohun Bagan sealed the issue with an unassailable 26 points with a match to spare on way to their 30th Calcutta Football League Premier Division A title at their home ground.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, 39-time defending champions East Bengal have 20 points with a match to go.

In front of a packed home crowd, Mohun Bagan looked in complete control right from the start, determined to wrap up the league title before their final league match against Mohammedan Sporting on September 18.

The Ugandan forward beautifully chest-trapped Arijit Bagui's long ball from the right flank to give Mohun Bagan the early lead.

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper also put up a spirited show under the sticks and thwarted Customs equaliser, while Dipanda Dicka was at his wasteful best.

But Dipanda made up for his wastefulness with a magnificent through ball as Kisekka controlled the ball just outside the six-yard box before slotting it past Suvam Sen's reach at the far-post.