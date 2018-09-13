Home Sport Football

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu says current U-16 crop better than what the senior team used to be

Wishing good luck ahead of the AFC Championship in Malaysia, Sandhu said he would like them to be humble and stay united as a team.

Published: 13th September 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian U-16 national football team

Indian U-16 national football team (Photo | Twitter/Indian Football Team)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the first-choice goalkeeper of the Indian football team, says the current U-16 boys, preparing for the AFC Championship in Malaysia, are better than what the current senior players were at their age.

The colts, being coached by Bibiano Fernandes, have played 20 international friendlies against various U-16 national teams since January 2018 and are presently gearing up for the AFC Championship, which kicks off in Kuala Lumpur from September 20.

"It's a very positive development. If we would have that much exposure what they have been receiving at the moment, who knows things would have been much different. They are very lucky and need to make the most of it," Gurpreet said.

"But overall, I'm very happy that they are getting such opportunities and that youth football is being taken so seriously. After all, they are our future."

The U-16 boys are playing Vietnam, Iran and Indonesia at the group stage.

 ndian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (File photo)

Asked what would be his message to the team, Gurpreet said, "I would like them to be humble and stay united as a team.

When you go in as a team, you can do things which no one can ever imagine.I hope they win these games and make us proud. Good luck boys."

When asked to recall his younger days, Gurpreet said, "Every single day we would learn something new about the game.

There was hunger to grow and evolve as better players.

That was the first time we started to receive good coaching.

"Those were the days where I was still wondering I will ever be a professional. Those were the days when I connected with the game and learnt about Indian football at large."

Praising the U-16 team, he said, "I have watched some of the highlights of their games. It is clear that quality wise, these boys are much better than what we used to be at that age. It makes me feel very proud. Things are changing and I am pretty positive."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Indian football India U-16 football team Bibiano Fernandes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend