Iran striker Karim Ansarifard joins Nottingham Forest

Published: 13th September 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iran international striker Karim Ansarifard has joined English football club Nottingham Forest, Tasnim news agency reported.

Reds boss Aitor Karanka had previously shown interest in the free agent attacker, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 28-year-old joined Nottingham Forest on Wednesday on loan from Greek giants Olympiacos.

The details of Ansarifard's contract have not been released.

Ansarifard's countryman Saeid Ezatollahi has already joined another British Championship side Reading.

Ansarifard represented Iran in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The attacker scored a goal against Portugal from the penalty spot in the last match of Group B.

