Home Sport Football

Manvir Singh's brace helps India beat Pakistan 3-1 to reach SAFF Cup final

India will now meet Maldives in the summit clash on Saturday.

Published: 13th September 2018 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

India breezed past Pakistan 3-1 to sail into the final of the SAFF Suzuki Cup. (Photo | Indian Football/Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: Manvir Singh struck twice in the second half before Sumeet Passi headed home a clinical pass as defending champions India breezed past Pakistan 3-1 to sail into the final of the SAFF Suzuki Cup, here on Wednesday.

After a goalless first-half, Manvir scored his first in the 49th minute only to double the score-line twenty minutes later.

Substitute Passi sealed the fate of the match in the 83rd minute.

For Pakistan Hassan Bashir reduced the margin in the 88th minute.

India will now meet Maldives in the summit clash on Saturday.

Maldives made short work of Nepal 3-0 in the first semi-final.

The first goal came off a brilliant counter-attack.

Ashique Kuruniyan ran past everyone down the left and unleashed a low cross which was gleefully tapped in by Manvir to set the Indian fans berserk.

If that was good, the second goal was even better.

Lalliazuala Chhangte who replaced Nikhil Poojary in the 68th minute made an immediate impact as India doubled the lead.

The super-sub made a blistering run down the middle of the pitch, sidestepped two defenders and passed it to Vinit Rai.

The midfielder on turn rolled it to Manvir who blasted it home from top of the box.

However, following a challenge, Manvir was substituted as Stephen Constantine brought in Sumeet Passi.

The former AIFF Academy cadet took less than a minute to join the party as he found the target in the 83rd.

Ashique, the architect of the first goal, made an identical run down the flank to deliver it for Passi who headed the ball in.

However, India received a blow as Chhangte was given marching orders for an off the ball offence on Mohsin Ali.

Mohsin was also red-carded for his challenge.

Earlier, India had the first opportunity of the game in the 10th minute itself but that time Manvir wasn't able to connect Ashique's perfect cross.

Seasoned Pakistan goalkeeper Yusuf Butt also came up with some spectacular saves to keep the Indians at bay in the first-half  the most notable being his save to deny Subhashish Bose's volley off an Anirudh Thapa corner.

India survived a scare in the 39th minute when Pakistan earned an indirect free-kick at the edge of the 6-yard box but Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith came up with back to back saves to deny Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian football SAFF Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru