West Ham's Jack Wilshere to miss Everton clash with ankle injury

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez is also unavailable having missed a week of training through illness.

By Reuters

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ruled out of the Premier League trip to Everton this weekend with an ankle problem, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

Wilshere, who signed for West Ham from Arsenal on a free transfer in the close season, sustained the injury during the international break and missed the last two days of training.

"Jack (Wilshere) felt a pain in his ankle two days ago and he will not play at the weekend," Pellegrini told reporters ahead of Sunday's visit to Goodison Park.

"We should know more after the medical review in the next few days."

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez is also unavailable having missed a week of training through illness.

The injuries come as a blow for West Ham, who have lost all of their four league matches this season.

Pellegrini insists he remains dedicated to the project and that he retains the full backing of the board.

"I know the way they think, the owners and (vice-chairman) Karren Brady," the Chilean added.

"I spoke with all of them before I started this project here at West Ham. Of course it is always important that you know they are supporting you.

"Nobody expected to lose the first four games but that will not change, at least in my mind.If the owners and Karren continue thinking the same way, that is always good news."

Marco Silva's Everton have recorded three draws and a win in their opening four league matches but will face West Ham without Brazilian forward Richarlison, who is serving the final game of a three-match suspension.

 

