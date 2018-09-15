Home Sport Football

Palmeiras midfielder Lucas Lima resisting offers from China, Europe

Lucas Lima said he declined several lucrative offers from foreign clubs during the northern hemisphere summer.

Published: 15th September 2018

By IANS

SAO PAULO: Brazil international midfielder Lucas Lima has reiterated his desire to remain at Palmeiras despite interest from football clubs in Europe and China.

The 28-year-old, who signed a five-year deal with Palmeiras last December after leaving Santos as a free agent, said he declined several lucrative offers from foreign clubs during the northern hemisphere summer, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Football is dynamic and you never know what could happen," Lima said. "But right now I just want to be happy at Palmeiras. I had some offers in the middle of the year but my head is here."

Palmeiras are currently third in the 20-team Serie A standings and are unbeaten in the league since former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari replaced Roger Machado as coach in July.

Lima's own form has also improved and he said that he is relishing the opportunity to play under Scolari.

"I think that under Felipao we are passing the ball more through me," he said. "When I'm on the pitch he always asks my teammates look for me."

Palmeiras' next match is a Serie A clash against Bahia in Salvador on Sunday.

