Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso​​​​​​​ out for months, Rafinha also injured

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will miss much of the season after tearing his cruciate ligament in 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Corentin Tolisso

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso​​​​​​​ lies injured on the ground during the German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen. | AP

By UNI

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will miss much of the season after tearing his cruciate ligament in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen and expected to be out for months, the German champions said on Sunday.

The Frenchman, a World Cup winner with France in July, tore his cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee after he scored an equaliser for Bayern and will undergo surgery later in the day, Bayern said in a statement.

The champions said they will also be without defender Rafinha for several weeks after the Brazilian partially tore a ligament in his left ankle in the same game.

The Bavarians, top of the league with three wins from three matches, are already missing winger Kingsley Coman, who was injured at the start of the season.

They kick off their Champions League campaign next week against Benfica in Lisbon.

