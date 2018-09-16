Home Sport Football

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino a doubt for Champions League clash against PSG clash

Roberto Firmino was on target at Wembley, but had to be replaced 15 minutes from time after being poked in his left eye by Jan Vertonghen.

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, holds a patch over his eye after he received a treatment during the EPL match against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino could miss Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain due to an eye injury picked up in Saturday's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

"A hospital examination confirmed an abrasion of the eye, but there will be no lasting damage," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The issue will be monitored and treated by Liverpool's medical staff at Melwood before any decision is made on whether Firmino will be able to figure in Tuesday evening's Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

"At this stage, the No.9 has not been ruled out."

Firmino's absence would be a big blow to last season's Champions League finalists, who have started the Premier League season with five straight victories.

Jurgen Klopp's men face a tough task to reach the knockout stages in Europe, though, after being paired with the French champions, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino Liverpool vs PSG PSG Champions League

