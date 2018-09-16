Home Sport Football

Premier League: Wolves win 1-0 to stretch Burnley's losing run to four

Wolves dominated for large swathes of the first half, but were kept at bay by Burnley keeper Joe Hart, who made three smart saves in quick succession at the end of the opening period.

By Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted a fourth successive defeat on Burnley with a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Sunday, leaving the visitors second bottom of the Premier League after their worst start to a top-flight season in 89 years.

After Wolves missed several chances in the first half, Raul Jimenez pounced in the 61st minute to break the deadlock with his second goal of the season.

Burnley pressed for a leveller, but lacked any real threat in attack, mustering just two tame shots on target in the entire match.

Wolves continue to look at home in the top flight and sit in the top half of the table with eight points from five games, while Burnley, who finished seventh last season, have a solitary point.

"I am very, very satisfied," Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said.

"If there is a 'but', we could be more clinical. But if we can continue to make this many chances, it makes me very proud."

After the break, Jimenez should have opened the scoring from just inside the box, but blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

He made amends soon after, however, darting to the near post to meet a low Matt Doherty cross before guiding the ball into the far corner.

Wolves should have made the victory more comfortable, having fired 30 shots at Hart's goal -- the most they have managed in a single match in Premier League history -- but had to make do with Jimenez's solitary strike.

"We took a bit of a battering," Hart said.

"Wolves were really on it. We have a lot more to come and a lot more to do. It is what it is so we need to look at ourselves in the mirror and keep going."

