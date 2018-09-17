Home Sport Football

Champions League: Barcelona desperate to make amends in Europe with memories of Rome still fresh

Barca have won seven out of the last 10 league titles, Madrid only two. Real have claimed four of the last five Champions League crowns, Barcelona the other one. 

Published: 17th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi. | (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Almost exactly an hour after the final whistle, Barcelona posted a tweet: "Congratulations to @realmadrid for winning the 2017/18 Champions League title." 

Underneath some fans demanded the message be deleted immediately while others claimed it as a classy touch. "We are rivals, not enemies", one wrote. 

Meanwhile, Barcelona's key players - Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta - stayed quiet. Some had recently posted pictures of themselves surrounded by their families, with the World Cup just around the corner. 

But from the words that have been spoken since, and despite the club's stately message, it is clear Madrid's triumph hit home. Barcelona had failed and this made it even harder to bear. 

"Obviously it's infuriating (for us)," Suarez said in an interview with RAC1 earlier this month. "Madrid have won the Champions League in each of the last three years. They have made history and it's a thorn in our side." 

Chiefly, perhaps, because Barca will feel they were better than Madrid last season.

They blew them away in a 3-0 flurry at the Santiago Bernabeu and then played with 10 men for the second half at the Camp Nou and still drew 2-2. They even led with a man fewer until Gareth Bale's late equaliser. 

They also finished an enormous 17 points clear of them to win La Liga, a gap that admittedly swelled when Zinedine Zidane began prioritising games in Europe, but even by February, before the Champions League knock-outs kicked into gear, Barcelona were 16 ahead. 

A pattern has emerged in recent years that both clubs are keen to break. Barcelona dominate domestically, while Real Madrid reign in Europe. 

Barca have won seven out of the last 10 league titles, Madrid only two. Real have claimed four of the last five Champions League crowns, Barcelona the other one. 

But while Madrid's victory over Liverpool was a final blow, it was the defeat to Roma, and the manner of it, that was the moment of realisation.

- 'Time to win' -

Throwing away a 4-1 lead by losing 3-0 in Italy was not perceived as just careless, it was unforgivable. 

"Without personality, without Messi and without any fight, Barca were shipwrecked at the Olimpico against an immensely superior team that lowered the Barca players from their artificial pedestal," read Madrid's daily newspaper AS the following morning. 

"We have to endure the pain," said coach Ernesto Valverde. "There will be some tough days." 

His team were stinging for the rest of the season, even as they completed the double by thrashing Sevilla to win the Copa del Rey. 

Before the match, reports had surfaced that Valverde could be sacked regardless of the result. After, the players were asked if victory made up for their Champions League exit. The prevailing answer was no.

"It is an important trophy," Suarez said. "But this does not hide what happened in Rome."

Motivation is one thing but shifting weight onto the Champions League will demand practical adjustments too.

Valverde was accused last season of over-exerting his players in the league, particularly when it was clear it was won.

Three days before the capitulation to Roma, the likes of Messi and Suarez were playing 90 minutes to beat 14th-placed Leganes. 

Valverde has indicated he will adapt. Ahead of their Group B opener at home to PSV on Tuesday, Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho started as substitutes in Saturday's win over Real Sociedad, even if both were needed before the end.

Messi, who turned 31 in June, may also need to be preserved if he is to add a fifth Champions League success to his collection. Now captain, he appears hungrier than ever.

"It's time to win the Champions League," Messi told Catalunya Radio earlier this month. "We've been knocked out in the quarter-finals three seasons in a row and maybe the last one was the worst of all because of the result and how the match was played. 

"I think we have to aim for that, as a club, as a team and as a collective. We have a spectacular squad and we can do it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  