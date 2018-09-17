Home Sport Football

Derby County boss Frank Lampard​ hit with FA charge after sending off

Frank Lampard could receive a one-match suspension if he is deemed to have used insulting language or behaviour towards the official during the incident.

Frank Lampard

Derby County gaffer Frank Lampard​ (File | AP)

By Reuters

Derby County manager Frank Lampard was charged with improper conduct by the English Football Association on Monday after being sent to the stands during his team’s 1-0 defeat by Rotherham United in the Championship at the weekend.

The former England and Chelsea midfielder was sent off for leaving his technical area to argue with a match official over the failure to award Derby a penalty after the ball appeared to strike the arm of Rotherham’s Jon Taylor in the area.

Lampard could receive a one-match suspension if he is deemed to have used insulting language or behaviour towards the official during the incident.

“Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been charged following the game against Rotherham United on Saturday,” the FA said in a statement on Twitter.

“It is alleged that his behaviour in the 77th minute amounted to improper conduct. He has until 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday to respond to the charge.”

Derby are currently seventh in the second-tier table and host 13th-placed Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

