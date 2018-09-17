Home Sport Football

Focusing on Manchester United career, not England snub: Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling was not part of the England squad for the summer's World Cup in Russia and has been overlooked for games against Spain and Switzerland this season.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Smalling

Manchester United's Chris Smalling, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the EPL match against Watford at Vicarage Road stadium. | AP

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is not worried about the England snub and is rather focusing on re-establishing himself at Manchester United.

"It's obviously difficult (watching the World Cup), I am not going to lie," Smalling was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"You want to be involved for a top club, you want to be involved for your country as well and it was a disappointment, but I had to turn it into a positive to a point where I have my rest and I have a full pre-season which I have not had for a while. It was a difficult time but you have to try and take the positives."

Smalling has 31 caps for England.

"I haven't had any discussions (with Southgate) but I am lucky I play for a top club and we have got lots of games and that's where all my focus is going to be now because Man United is my sole focus right now," Smalling stated.

"I felt last year I played a lot of games and I hope this year to play a lot of games and as much as I can."

Smalling will be part of the United squad that travels to Switzerland on Tuesday to kick off their Champions League campaign.

The players will play on the 3G surface at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf ahead of the meeting with the Swiss champions on Wednesday.

"I have played on a 3G pitch for England against Lithuania a couple of a times," added Smalling.

"We will be travelling over a little earlier to make sure we train on that pitch so we can get used to it, but on the back of two away wins (against Burnley and Watford) I think we can build that momentum at a crucial time of the month where there are so many games."

Manchester United Chris Smalling

Comments

