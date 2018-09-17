Home Sport Football

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino better but still doubt for Champions League clash against PSG

Should Firmino be unable to take his place at centre forward, then Daniel Sturridge is the most likely to take his spot.

Published: 17th September 2018 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, holds a patch over his eye after he received a treatment during the EPL match against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium. | AP

By Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says striker Roberto Firmino's eye injury is not as serious as feared but said it was too soon to know if he would be clear to play in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris St Germain.

The Brazilian had to be substituted in the second half of his side's 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after clashing with the hand of opposition defender Jan Vertonghen.

"We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. (But) if he will be fine for tomorrow, I don't know in the moment," Klopp said on Monday.

"We are obviously in close contact with him and it improved already but in this moment I can't say if he will be available for (Tuesday)," he added.

Should Firmino be unable to take his place at centre forward, then Daniel Sturridge is the most likely to take his spot.

Klopp said that forwards Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi were both ruled out for the visit of PSG due to injuries picked up on Sunday playing for the club's Under-23 team.

