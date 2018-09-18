Home Sport Football

FIFA president Infantino has doubts about La Liga match in Miami

Infantino has expressed concern about La Liga's proposal to stage a fixture between Girona and Barcelona in the United States.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA President Gianni Infantino talks to journalists during a news conference. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BARCELONA: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed concern about La Liga's proposal to stage a fixture between Girona and Barcelona in the United States.

The two clubs have each approved a request submitted to the Spanish Football Federation for the match to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on January 26.

It was originally scheduled as a home game for Girona, at their Estadi Montilivi.

The idea has proven controversial.

Girona would be surrendering the advantages of playing at their own home ground, which in theory could benefit Barcelona.

Infantino said on Tuesday: "I think I would prefer to see a great MLS game in the US rather than La Liga being in the US. In football, the general principle is that you play a 'home' match at 'home', and not in a foreign country." La Liga president Javier Tebas responded on Twitter.

He wrote: "I will remind the president of FIFA that in the MLS, three teams of Canada participate, and Toronto is the current champion, and also in Canada there is another professional league."

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver all compete in the MLS but play home fixtures in their own cities, in Canada.

Infantino also confirmed the plan will need approval from the Spanish and US Football Federations, as well as UEFA and CONCACAF, the governing bodies in charge of European and North American football respectively.

He added: "FIFA should also express a view on the matter, not least since it would have implications for football at a global level as well."

La Liga is discussing playing one game per season in the US as part of a 15-year agreement with the media company Relevent.

Girona supporters have been offered a "compensation package", which is believed to include free flights to the US, as well as 5,000 tickets for the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou later this month.

The offer to play the game abroad has been accepted by Girona, who have described it as "a great opportunity to expand and grow, not only for the club but also for our city and our territory".

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday: "Everything is still far away. It has been discussed with the players and there is an intention (for the match to be moved)."

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui believes moving the game would undermine the equality of the league.

"I'm not in favour of it," Lopetegui said on Friday.

"I think we should all play in the same conditions, on the same pitches - that's what makes the league equal.

" La Liga has said the match is part of a long-term project, "targeted at promoting football in the United States and Canada".

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gianni Infantino La Liga Girona vs Barcelona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju