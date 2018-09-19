Home Sport Football

Champions League: Red Star Belgrade frustrate Napoli on group stage debut

Lorenzo Insigne rattled the crossbar in the first half for Napoli, while Red Star defender Milan Rodic made a vital goal-line clearance to deny Jose Callejon in the Group C encounter.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Red Star's Marko Marin, center, is challenged by Napoli forward Jose Callejon, left, and Fabian Ruiz, during the Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Napoli, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. | AP

By AFP

BELGRADE: Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade held Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli to a creditable 0-0 draw Tuesday as the Serbian club made their debut in the Champions League group stage.

Lorenzo Insigne rattled the crossbar in the first half for Napoli, while Red Star defender Milan Rodic made a vital goal-line clearance to deny Jose Callejon in the Group C encounter.

Home goalkeeper Milan Borjan also produced a sharp stop to keep out an effort from Poland international Arkadiusz Milik, as Red Star were restricted to a late attempt from Richmond Boakye.

Red Star last appeared in Europe's premier club competition in 1991-92, the season after they defeated Marseille in the final on penalties in Bari to lift the trophy.

Red Star players from that title-winning side performed a lap of honour before kick-off at a raucous Stadion Rajko Mitic, with Ancelotti -- a three-time European champion as coach -- in the opposing dugout.

The Italian left club-record goal-scorer Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens on the bench, introducing them in the second half, although Napoli were unable to find a way past a Red Star backline that recorded an eighth clean sheet in 10 home matches this season.

Red Star go to Paris Saint-Germain, beaten by a stoppage-time goal in a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday, in their next game on October 3 while Napoli host Jurgen Klopp's side in Italy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red Star Belgrade Napoli Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju