Home Sport Football

Premier League: Leicester City may rest centre-back Harry  Maguire for Huddersfield clash

Huddersfield, who are yet to win in the league, are third-bottom in the table, and Puel called on his players to bounce back quickly from the Bournemouth loss.

Published: 21st September 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Harry Maguire

Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire (File | AP)

By Reuters

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is mulling over whether to rest centre-back Harry Maguire for Saturday's Premier League home game against Huddersfield Town.

Maguire has played 63 games since the start of last season, including seven with England at the World Cup in Russia.

Wes Morgan is suspended after being sent off in Leicester's 4-2 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend, and Puel knows he will be criticised if he fields a new centre-back pairing for the first time this season and his team lose again.

Jonny Evans is set to start in place of Morgan, and could be paired with Caglar Soyuncu or Josh Knight, neither of whom have played this season, in the heart of the Leicester defence.

"Harry has played a lot of games, but I will analyse it," Puel told reporters on Thursday.

"To participate in a competition like the World Cup is tough to come back with good focus and freshness and concentration, this is a common thing.

"If I rest him for this game and we lose, I know I will be criticised, but it is important to keep players fresh and we must have a good focus about this. Players need to have some protection."

Huddersfield, who are yet to win in the league, are third-bottom in the table, and Puel called on his players to bounce back quickly from the Bournemouth loss.

"We need a good response for us but also for the fans," he said.

"They came to watch us away from home, a lot of fans, they deserve better results from us.

"I think (the Bournemouth defeat) is now behind us. Of course at the end of the game there was a lot of disappointment. It was frustrating but now it is behind us and we want to have a good response in our next game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leicester City Harry Maguire Premier League Claude Puel Leicester City vs Huddersfield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 