Home Sport Football

Alvaro Morata needs goals to boost confidence, says Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Morata, 25, scored freely in the first few weeks after joining Chelsea last year but has appeared short of confidence recently. He has scored once this season, in August's win over Arsenal.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, right, fights for the ball with Chelsea's Alvaro Morata during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. | (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Alvaro Morata needs goals to boost his fragile confidence, said Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri after the striker again failed to find the net in the Europa League match against PAOK in Greece.

Morata, 25, scored freely in the first few weeks after joining Chelsea last year but has appeared short of confidence recently. He has scored once this season, in August's win over Arsenal.

"Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two, three goals," Sarri said following the 1-0 win on Thursday, during which the Spain striker and Chelsea missed a number of chances.

"I am not able to give him confidence," he said in comments carried by the British press on Friday. "In this match he has had three, four opportunities. He was unlucky.

"I hope for him that in the future I can try to help him, but the confidence can become only with goals.

"I have to say also, for maybe the first time in this season Alvaro was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active."

Chelsea have won all five of their Premier League games so far under Sarri ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham, and Willian's seventh-minute strike was the difference in Greece.

But the 59-year-old Italian bemoaned his side's inability to finish off their opponents.

"When it is time to kill the match we have to kill the match," he said.

The one major blot was a stoppage-time shoulder injury for Pedro, which could rule him out of Sunday's trip to West Ham.

"I don't know exactly the situation," said Sarri.

"I have spoken with the doctor but only for a few seconds. The doctor told me that probably it's not a very serious injury."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alvaro Morata Maurizio Sarri Chelsea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash