Home Sport Football

Harry Kane strikes as Tottenham beat Brighton to ease pressure on gaffer Pochettino

Spurs moved back up to fifth in the Premier League, still six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Published: 23rd September 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Brighton's Davy Propper (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane battle for the ball during the English Premier League match | AP

By AFP

BRIGHTON: Harry Kane ended a five-game goal drought as Tottenham secured a much-needed 2-1 win for manager Mauricio Pochettino at Brighton on Saturday.

Spurs travelled to the soggy south coast on the back of three straight defeats for the first time since the Argentine took charge in 2014.

But they bounced back to move back up to fifth in the Premier League, still six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Like many of his team-mates, England captain Kane has looked jaded from his heroics in winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup in recent weeks.

But he remains deadly from the spot as he hammered home his third goal of the season and Erik Lamela doubled Tottenham's lead before Anthony Knockaert pulled a late goal back for Brighton.

Pochettino hit out at journalists for lacking "respect" when questioning his decision to leave Kieran Tripper and Toby Alderweireld at home for Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Both were recalled among five changes from the side that lost at the San Siro and had a big impact.

Alderweireld's powerful header from Trippier's corner was brilliantly saved by Mat Ryan early on.

But despite Tottenham's dominance in possession, the Australian international goalkeeper wasn't forced into another save until Spurs took the lead three minutes before half-time.

Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot when Glenn Murray jumped with his arm above his head to block Trippier's free-kick and Kane sent Ryan the wrong way from the spot.

Sucker punch 

Spurs threw away a lead late on in losing at Watford and Inter in their previous three games, though, and could easily have been made to pay once more but for some poor Brighton finishing.

Pochettino insisted his side must improve on defending set-pieces after conceding four of their last six goals from dead balls and were nearly caught out again when Shane Duffy bundled home only to be flagged for offside.

Seconds later Knockaert had Brighton's best chance to level, but fired straight at Paulo Gazzaniga with just Spurs' third-choice 'keeper to beat.

Just as Brighton were threatening to level, Spurs hit them with the sucker punch of a well-worked second goal.

Lamela started and finished the move as the Argentine fed Lucas Moura on the left and Danny Rose pulled his pass into the area for the midfielder to find the bottom corner.

Kane could even have added to his tally as three times Ryan repelled fiercely driven shots from Spurs' talisman in the closing stages.

And Knockaert set up a grandstand finish with the sort of finish he should have produced earlier by firing into the far corner in stoppage time.

Knockaert had one final chance to snatch a point, but placed his shot too close to Gazzaniga as Pochettino blew a big sigh of relief at the full-time whistle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harry Kane Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino EPL Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival