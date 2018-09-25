Home Sport Football

Here is the full list of winners at the Best FIFA Football Awards

Published: 25th September 2018 12:27 PM

marta_luka_didier

(L-R) Luka Modric, Didier Deschamps and Marta who bagged the top honours at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London on 24 September 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Luka Modric ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's decade-long domination of football's individual awards by being crowned FIFA's best player of the year on Monday.

He is the first player other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the Fifa award since Kaká in 2007.

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder starred for both club and country as Madrid won a third straight Champions League, and he inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time.

Modric scored twice and also netted in penalty shootout wins over Denmark and Russia, but it was his playmaking ability that caught the eye in winning the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup.

VIEW PHOTOS | Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours

Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Ronaldo, who along with Messi did not attend the glitzy awards ceremony in London.

Here is the full list of winners: 

  1. Mens Player of the Year: Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia)
  2. Womens Player of the Year: Marta (Brazil)
  3. Mens Coach of the Year: Didier Deschamps (France)
  4. Womens Coach of the Year: Reynald Pedros (France)
  5. Puskas Award for best goal: Egypt's Mohamed Salah (For his effort against Everton in the Premier League at Anfield in December 2017)
  6. FIFPRO World XI: David de Gea, Dani Alves, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, N'Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo

    Despite making the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player - won by Modric - Salah missed the cut.

  7. FIFA Fan Award: Peru supporters (Thousands of them flew to Russia in support of Peru, who were playing at the finals for the first time since 1982.)
  8. FIFA Fair Play Award: Lennart Thy (The VVV-Venlo striker Lennart Thy in March had missed an Eredivisie game against PSV Eindhoven so he could donate stem cells to try and help a leukaemia patient.)
Host Idris Elba, center, poses with the 11 players of the top team with players David De Gea, Dani Alves, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi during the Best FIFA Football Awards in London, Sept. 24, 2018.  (Photo | AP)

(With inputs from agencies)

