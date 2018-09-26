Home Sport Football

Workers in Qatar World Cup final city unpaid for months: Amnesty

FIFA on Wednesday accused Amnesty of being "misleading" and said the non-payments were not connected to the 2022 tournament.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Dozens of migrants working on Qatar's $45 billion World Cup final city of Lusail have gone unpaid for months, Amnesty International said Wednesday, the latest rights accusation against the 2022 tournament host.

Mercury MENA, a contractor, "failed to pay its workers thousands of dollars in wages and work benefits, leaving them stranded and penniless" in the country, according to the London-based rights group.

FIFA on Wednesday accused Amnesty of being "misleading" and said the non-payments were not connected to the 2022 tournament.

"We have no reason to believe the reported violations of workers' rights are in fact linked to FIFA and the 2022 World Cup," a FIFA spokesman told AFP.

"We regret Amnesty chose to frame its statement in such a misleading manner."

'Not tolerated'

Amnesty said at least 78 employees from Nepal, India and the Philippines had not been paid since February 2016 and were owed an average of USD 2,000 (1,700 euros) -- for some the equivalent of several months' wages.

In some cases this had "ruined lives", said Amnesty, which urged the Doha government to pay the workers, some of whom took out huge loans to secure a job in the super-wealthy Gulf state.

One worker, Ernesto, a piping foreman from the Philippines, told Amnesty he was in greater debt after working in Qatar for two years than before he arrived in the country.

Other labourers from Nepal said they had to take their children out of school or sell land to cover debts incurred by working in Qatar.

Amnesty claimed Mercury MENA "took advantage" of Qatar's "kafala" system, which prevents workers from changing jobs or leaving the country without the permission of bosses.

Unpaid workers eventually allowed to leave Qatar only did so at their own cost, said Amnesty.

As well as helping build Lusail city, which is also the venue for the 2022 football tournament's opening match, Mercury MENA helped build a showcase stadium that was an integral part of Qatar's winning presentation to FIFA in December 2010.

In November, Amnesty said the company's chief executive had acknowledged "cashflow problems". 

MENA Mercury has not commented on the latest report.

Qatar's labour ministry on Wednesday said Mercury MENA no longer operated in the country and legal action and an investigation were underway.

"The concerns highlighted by Amnesty International are not tolerated by the state of Qatar," the ministry said in a statement.

The findings come at a time when the World Cup host is under intense scrutiny over labour rights.

Earlier this month, Doha said it would abolish exit permits -- a cornerstone of the kafala system likened to modern-day slavery -- but has not given a date for when this will come into force.

In April, the International Labour Organization opened an office in Doha, part of an agreement under which the United Nations agency will oversee wholesale labour reform in the emirate.

There are around two million foreign workers in Qatar, many employed directly or indirectly on vast World Cup infrastructure projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Amnesty International FIFA World Cup in Qatar Qatar World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours