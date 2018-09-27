Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Manchester United

Ronaldo will miss only Juventus' home game against Young Boys on Oct. 2.

Ronaldo will miss only Juventus' home game against Young Boys on Oct. 2. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NYON: Cristiano Ronaldo will serve only a mandatory one-game ban for his first-ever red card in the Champions League.

The UEFA disciplinary panel's decision not to add a further sanction clears Ronaldo to face former club Manchester United when Juventus visits Old Trafford on Oct. 23.

Ronaldo tangled with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo, appearing to tug at the player's hair, in the first half of Juventus' 2-0 win last week.

It was the first time he was sent off in 15 years of playing in the Champions League.

