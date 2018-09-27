Home Sport Football

Ligue 1: Moussa Dembele scores twice to help Lyon reach second place

Lyon are on 13 points from seven games, five points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain who were in action later at home to Reims.

Published: 27th September 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele | AFP

By AFP

PARIS: Moussa Dembele scored his first two goals for Lyon in two minutes on Wednesday in Dijon to set his team on course for an 3-0 victory that lifted them into second in Ligue 1.

The 22-year old striker, who joined from Celtic on August 31, scored the opener after 17 minutes with a first-time chip over the goalkeeper and two minutes later added a second, acrobatically putting home a rebound.

Martin Terrier headed a third in the 35th minute. 

On a night when six early matches produced six red cards, Lyon played the last 34 minutes with 10 men after Lucas Tousart received a second yellow card. Dijon's Enzo Loiodice followed in the final minute. 

Lille, who started the evening in second, lost 1-0 at Bordeaux. Francois Kamano put the home team ahead after just seven minutes. 

Lille played the last few minutes with 10 men after Adama Soumaoro received a second yellow card.

The other two teams who could have climbed to second, Marseille and Montpellier played games that followed similar patterns until the dying seconds.

Montpellier fell behind at Caen to a goal by Saif-Eddine Khaoui after 10 minutes. 

Andy Delort and Damien Le Tallec resplied and put the visitors ahead and, briefly, second in the league. But Yacine Bammou leveled after 64 minutes. 

Seven minutes from time, Montpellier's Vitorino Hilton was sent off for a wild sliding tackle. Caen created dangerous chances, but Montpellier held on to draw 2-2. 

In Marseille, Kenny Lala broke away and put Strasboug ahead after 27 minutes.

The home team replied twice just before half time. 

After Florian Thauvin was sent flying in the 41st minute, Dimitri Payet coolly converted the penalty. 

Then Morgan Sanson curled a shot inside the post to put Marseille ahead on the stroke of half time.

After Jordan Amavi received a straight red in the 52nd minute the 10 men of Marseille held out until the 89th minute when Nuno Da Costa leveled for the visitors. 

Marseille responded with one last attack, and Valerie Germain met a low cross with a ferocious shot to secure a 3-2 win. 


 

