Sergio Busquets extends Barcelona contract until 2023

Busquets' deal had initially ben until 2021, and under the new contract, his buyout clause has been increased from 200 to 500 million euros ($234-584m).

Published: 27th September 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, right, challenges for the ball with Celta's Iago Aspas. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has extended his contract until 2023, the Spanish champions announced Thursday.

The contract extension for the 30-year-old, 2010 world champion and Euro 2012 winner, follows similar deals for Lionel Messi, who has signed on until 2021, Sergi Roberto (2022), goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2022) and Samuel Umtiti (2023).

