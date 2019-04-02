Home Sport Football

Praful Patel becoming FIFA Council member will greatly benefit India: Subrata Dutta

Patel is set to become the first FIFA Council member from India for a four-year term (2019 to 2023) when the Asian Football Confederation holds its elections in Kuala Lumpur on April 6.

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Praful Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The likely election of All India Football Federation chief Praful Patel as a FIFA Council member will open the country further to the outside world, the national body's senior vice-president Subrata Dutta said Tuesday.

Patel is set to become the first FIFA Council member from India for a four-year term (2019 to 2023) when the Asian Football Confederation holds its elections in Kuala Lumpur on April 6.

Eight candidates are in the fray to elect five members of FIFA council -- the highest decision-making body -- from the AFC.

"If Patel becomes a FIFA Council member, the country can benefit in many ways. We will get more technical and financial support in the setting up of the Centre of Excellence near Kolkata. We will get support in the development of qualified coaches and in producing better referees of our own," Dutta told PTI.

"India has hosted FIFA U-17 World Cup (for men) in 2017 and we are hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup for women in 2020. If Patel becomes a FIFA Council member, we will get other bigger events," he added.

India is interested in hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup (for men) in the near future.

Dutta also said that Patel sitting at the high table of world football will help the national team in getting more international friendly matches.

"At present, we are struggling to get opponents for international friendly matches. But the AIFF chief becoming a FIFA Council member will make it easier as India's relationship with other top football nations will become better," the senior AIFF official said.

ALSO READ | Praful Patel set to be first Indian to be elected in FIFA Executive Council

Asked if Patel has the support from the current Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regime, headed by president Shaikh Salman, in Saturday's elections, Dutta said, "I have no clue about that. I can only say that Patel has 90 per cent chance of becoming a FIFA Council member."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subrata Dutta Praful patel FIFA AIFF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp