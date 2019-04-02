Praful Patel becoming FIFA Council member will greatly benefit India: Subrata Dutta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The likely election of All India Football Federation chief Praful Patel as a FIFA Council member will open the country further to the outside world, the national body's senior vice-president Subrata Dutta said Tuesday.

Patel is set to become the first FIFA Council member from India for a four-year term (2019 to 2023) when the Asian Football Confederation holds its elections in Kuala Lumpur on April 6.

Eight candidates are in the fray to elect five members of FIFA council -- the highest decision-making body -- from the AFC.

"If Patel becomes a FIFA Council member, the country can benefit in many ways. We will get more technical and financial support in the setting up of the Centre of Excellence near Kolkata. We will get support in the development of qualified coaches and in producing better referees of our own," Dutta told PTI.

"India has hosted FIFA U-17 World Cup (for men) in 2017 and we are hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup for women in 2020. If Patel becomes a FIFA Council member, we will get other bigger events," he added.

India is interested in hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup (for men) in the near future.

Dutta also said that Patel sitting at the high table of world football will help the national team in getting more international friendly matches.

"At present, we are struggling to get opponents for international friendly matches. But the AIFF chief becoming a FIFA Council member will make it easier as India's relationship with other top football nations will become better," the senior AIFF official said.

Asked if Patel has the support from the current Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regime, headed by president Shaikh Salman, in Saturday's elections, Dutta said, "I have no clue about that. I can only say that Patel has 90 per cent chance of becoming a FIFA Council member."