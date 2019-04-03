Home Sport Football

Bayern boss Niko Kovac hits back at critics ahead of Dortmund showdown

Kovac is under renewed pressure after Bayern slipped two points behind Dortmund in the title race when they failed to beat Freiburg last Saturday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has hit back at his critics and said that his side are the best team in Germany ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Kovac is under renewed pressure after Bayern slipped two points behind Dortmund in the title race when they failed to beat Freiburg last Saturday.

Yet in an interview with Sport Bild on Wednesday, the Bayern coach said that the criticism levelled at him and his side was unjust.

Kovac said that he had been unfairly portrayed as a tactical stick-in-the-mud in comparison with more glamourous coaches such as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel.

"When I was at Frankfurt, I was portrayed as a tactics nerd like Guardiola or Tuchel because I played with different systems," said Kovac.

"Now people say that I am unable to change my system. But that's not correct. 

"When I arrived here, there was a system which had been in place since Louis van Gaal was here 10 years ago.

"The team felt comfortable in the system and there was no reason to make any drastic changes, because it would have just confused the players."

Kovac also argued that the system was working, despite Bayern's struggles in front of goal against Freiburg.

He pointed out that Bayern had scored 69 goals this term compared to 66 at the same point last season.

"To say we don't have a philosophy is simply not true," he said.

With a two-point gap between themselves and league leaders Dortmund, Kovac backed his team to win on Saturday and regain top spot in the Bundesliga.

"Dortmund are having a fantastic season, but if we play at our best, we are the best team in Germany and we will win the league."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bayern Munich Niko Kovac Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga clash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp