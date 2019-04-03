Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory says Minerva Punjab FC deserved to be in AFC Cup this year

Chennaiyin FC is the envy of the rest of the clubs in India right now according to their coach John Gregory.

Chennaiyin FC players train ahead of their AFC Cup game against Minerva Punjab.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

It was obvious he was not talking about their Indian Super League campaign. Rather, he was referring to the AFC Cup spot that they earned courtesy of their ISL triumph in the 2017-18 season.

“I’ve said this on more than one occasion that there are eighteen other teams from India that wish that they were in this position playing in the AFC Cup,” Gregory said ahead of their AFC Cup Group E fixture at The Arena stadium, Ahmedabad.

The team that they face are Minerva Punjab FC and based on Gregory’s opinion, the 2017-18 I-League champions would also evoke similar envy from other clubs in the country. The two sides are arguably the strongest teams in Group E in which Bangladeshi side Abahani Dhaka and Manang Marshyangdi form the other two sides.  It could be a shootout between the two Indian clubs to qualify from the group which makes Wednesday’s affair all the more enticing.

“It is my first experience of playing against Minerva. I saw them win the I-League last season. They had a fantastic season and so they deserved their opportunity to be in the AFC Cup this year,” said Gregory.

The coach saw his title-winning side suffer their worst ISL campaign this season but the Englishman is of the opinion that much has changed since.

They beat Colombo FC in the playoffs to progress to the group stage and they also beat Mumbai City in the Super Cup.“Mentally the players are in a good place. We’re very appreciative of the situation that we are in, to be playing the AFC. The players are relaxed and raring to go,” he said. The partnership between Jeje Lalpekhlua and CK Vineeth up front and the defensive stability at the back has helped Chennaiyin find some momentum.

The focus will once again be on Jeje who has returned to form in recent games but the return of the influential Dhanpal Ganesh and Jerry Lalrinzuala is also a good omen. As far as Minerva Punjab are concerned, they are also looking to rediscover the form which led them to the title last season.  Hurting from a disappointing campaign, the AFC Cup is an opportunity for them to finish the season on a high.

“The platform (Asia) is only for two teams. The team which wins will go through mostly and hopefully it is like that. But it is good for the country,” Minerva Punjab coach Sachin Badadhe said.Minerva had a reality check in the AFC Champions League 2019 qualifiers after getting thrashed 4-0 by Iranian side Saipa FC. The AFC Cup is a second opportunity for them.

