Home Sport Football

Belgium top FIFA rankings but England on the rise

The top three positions are unchanged with World Cup winners France in second spot ahead of Brazil, in third.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium footballers

Belgium football team. (File| AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Belgium hold on to top spot in the latest FIFA world football rankings released Thursday while England are on the rise, snatching fourth place from World Cup finalists Croatia.

The top three positions are unchanged with World Cup winners France in second spot ahead of Brazil, in third.

England move up one place on the strength of convincing Euro 2020 qualifier wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro last month while Croatia, who reached the 2018 World Cup final before losing to France, retreat one place to fifth.

Germany, rebuilding following their humiliating exit from the 2018 World Cup after the group phase, are also moving up.

They rise three places to 13th on the back of their victory over the Netherlands in the Euro qualifiers last month.

Austria slid 11 places, the biggest drop in the rankings, after Euro qualifier defeats by Poland and Israel in March.

FIFA rankings:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England (+1)

5. Croatia (-1)

6. Uruguay (+1)

7. Portugal (-1)

8. Switzerland

9. Spain

10. Denmark

...

13. Germany (+3)

16. Netherlands (-2)

33. Austria (-11)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belgium FIFA Rankings England Football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp