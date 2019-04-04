Home Sport Football

Indian football team rises two places to 101 in FIFA rankings

Sunil Chhetri (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian football team gained two places to rise to 101 in the FIFA rankings issued on Thursday. With 1219 total ranking points, the Indian team lies 18th among the Asian countries.

The team did not play any international match after the last rankings on February 7.

Iran continued to top the Asian rankings at 21, followed by Japan (26), South Korea (37), Australia (41) and Qatar (55).

The top three positions are unchanged with World Cup winners France in second spot ahead of Brazil, in third.

Overall, Belgium remained on top with 1737 points, ahead of France (1734), Brazil (1676), England (1647) and Croatia (1621).

Indian football

