Home Sport Football

Premier League voices fears over proposed Champions League reforms

The Premier League are not alone in standing up to the proposals, with senior officials in the Spanish and German leagues also stating their disapproval.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Champions League

Champions League Trophy (File | AP)

By AFP

The Premier League voiced "significant concerns" over potential reforms to the Champions League on Friday, saying the changes would damage the thriving domestic game.

Reported reforms being put forward for further discussion include changing the current group stage from eight groups of four to four groups of eight, guaranteeing clubs far more Champions League games from 2024.

A tiered system involving relegation and promotion could see the top six teams of each group automatically qualify for the following year's competition rather than through their domestic leagues, while UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin denied reports games could be played at weekends.

ALSO READ | Controversial Champions League revamp summit set for May

"All 20 Premier League clubs today discussed their 'significant concerns' regarding reported proposals for changing the format and qualification criteria of UEFA club competitions from season 2024/25," the Premier League said in a statement.

"All clubs unanimously agreed it is inappropriate for European football bodies to create plans that would alter the structures, calendar and competitiveness of the domestic game and will work together to protect the Premier League." 

The Premier League is one of the most competitive domestic competitions with its top six of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham fighting for just four places in the Champions League every season.

All six are still involved in European competition this season, with City, United, Liverpool and Tottenham in next week's Champions League quarter-finals, and Arsenal and Chelsea are in the Europa League last eight.

However, it is believed leading clubs on the continent are seeking change to combat the Premier League's advantage over its European competitors from more lucrative TV rights deals.

"In England, football plays an important role in our culture and everyday life," the statement added.

"Millions of fans attend matches across the country, with allegiances and local rivalries often passed down through generations. We have a fantastic combination of competitive football and committed fans that we will vigorously defend."

The Premier League are not alone in standing up to the proposals, with senior officials in the Spanish and German leagues also stating their disapproval. 

Alberto Colombo, spokesman for European Leagues, which represents domestic competitions across the continent, told AFP that the members "absolutely want to protect our weekend games and our leagues".

The reforms are set to be discussed by UEFA's Club Competitions Committee next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League English Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp