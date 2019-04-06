Home Sport Football

Recovering Pele set to return to Brazil on Monday

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a Paris hospital with a urinary tract infection on Wednesday

Published: 06th April 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

The declining health of Pele has been a cause for concern in recent times | PTI

By AFP

PARIS: Brazilian football legend Pele, who has been in hospital in Paris, will return to Brazil on Monday, his advisor told AFP on Saturday.

"We're going back to Sao Paulo on Monday," said the advisor, without providing any more details.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a Paris hospital with a urinary tract infection on Wednesday, the day after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

The hospital has not said when the 78-year-old will be discharged.

Brazilian news website G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil but had been delayed by further tests and would stay under observation until he was 100 percent.

The infection was not serious and was under control, according to members of Pele's entourage.

"Thank you so much for all the love! The antibiotics are working," Pele tweeted on Friday. "I'm feeling much better and I think I'm ready to play again!"

The event in Paris was originally scheduled for November but the Brazilian "was not in a position to travel".

Pele has had several health issues in recent years.

A similar infection put him in intensive care in November 2014.

In 2016, Pele, who played 1,363 professional matches scoring 1,281 goals, was unable to light the flame at the Rio Olympics because of severe pain in the hip.

"I was not physically fit to participate in the opening of the Games," he said at the time.

In January 2018, he cancelled a trip to London fearing a "stressful" and "tiring" journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pele

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp