Diego Simeone irked by refereeing inconsistency after Costa's red card

By ANI

LEEDS: Atletico Madrid's manager Diego Simeone seemed unhappy by a lack of consistency from La Liga's referees after Diego Costa was sent off for dissent in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 defeat at Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid got their big blow when Costa was given red card after the 30-year-old appeared saying something to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

"In the last 11 games here [at Camp Nou] we have received seven red cards, we must be doing something wrong," Goal.com quoted Simeone, as saying.

"I asked the referee and he told me something that Costa says he didn't say. If he said it [what the referee claims], he is deservedly sent off. But other players have said things and he doesn't send them off. We see it and they do not send them off," he added.

ALSO READ | Barcelona a 'little closer' to La Liga title after beating 10-man Atletico

The moment when it seemed that the match will end on a tie 0-0, Luis Suarez scored the opening goal in the 85th minute of the game putting Barcelona in the lead.

In the very next minute, Lionel Messi scored and gave Barcelona a two-goal lead as Barcelona handed Atletico Madrid a 2-0 defeat. But the post-match focus remained on the incident of Costa receiving his red card.

Atletico Madrid will next face Celta Vigo on April 13.