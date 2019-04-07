Home Sport Football

Not a done deal' - Qatar wary over 48-team World Cup

Despite the tight timeline, Infantino has made clear he wants 48 teams in 2022 and he unsubtly hammered home the message in his address to the Asian Congress.

Published: 07th April 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup Trophy | AFP

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Qatar stressed that the 2022 World Cup remains at 32 teams as FIFA chief Gianni Infantino piled on pressure to expand the tournament to 48 and share it with other Gulf countries.

Speaking to AFP at the Asian Football Confederation Congress, head organiser Nasser Al-Khater said Qatar was still planning for 32 and that studies about adding another 16 teams were just an "assessment".

"There's a feasibility study on the countries that could possibly host. So together with FIFA we're looking into those possibilities," Khater said in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

"So that's where we are now. It's still open as an idea but it's not a done deal for it to be a 48-team World Cup."

Although Qatar has said it is open to expanding, Khater was at pains to underline that "the status quo is that it's still a 32-team World Cup, everything after that is an assessment".

After winning the right to host a 32-team World Cup in 2010, in a bidding process mired in bribery allegations, the Qataris are coming under sustained pressure to switch to 48.

Oman and Kuwait are being studied as possible co-hosts as Qatar remains under a diplomatic and transport blockade from other Gulf neighbours, who accuse it of supporting terrorism -- a charge Doha denies.

Khater said there was no chance of UAE -- who have signalled they would like to hold games -- or fellow blockaders Saudi Arabia co-hosting the World Cup, given the current impasse.

"Under the current environment I don't think it's a possibility," he said, adding that studies were underway about the feasibility of Oman and Kuwait hosting games.

"We've got to take into consideration the capabilities as they stand today but also what could be done over the next three years," he said.

Despite the tight timeline, Infantino has made clear he wants 48 teams in 2022 and he unsubtly hammered home the message in his address to the Asian Congress.

The Swiss-Italian FIFA president, who may put the matter to the world body's congress in June, said 90 percent of football associations support the move.

"Sharing the games with a few of the neighbouring countries is of course an option as well to make it a true World Cup for the world and for the whole Gulf region," he said.

"Something to discuss, something to think about, something that we are working on together with Qatar and together with all of you.

"And of course it's going to be a nice achievement if the first World Cup of 48 teams would be played in Asia."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WORLD CUP 2022 Qatar FIFA afc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp