What the elk is that? Match delayed by deer droppings

LONDON: The kick-off in a Scottish football match was delayed on Saturday after a herd of wild deer left excrement all over the pitch, one of the clubs involved said.

"Kick off suspended due to the ref being delayed, the pitch currently waterlogged -- and covered in deer faeces," Nairn County, who play in the Highlands League, tweeted ahead of their game at Fort William.

The game at Fort William's Claggan Park eventually ended in a 6-2 defeat for the hapless home team, their 29th loss in 31 games this season.

"I just hoped the game would go ahead. We can't catch a break at the moment," Fort William player Scott Hunter told Sky Sports of a club which has not won a game for two years.

"It's been a tough season but we want to keep the club going for the community."

