Home Sport Football

What the elk is that? Match delayed by deer droppings

The game at Fort William's Claggan Park eventually ended in a 6-2 defeat for the hapless home team

Published: 07th April 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

LONDON: The kick-off in a Scottish football match was delayed on Saturday after a herd of wild deer left excrement all over the pitch, one of the clubs involved said.

ALSO READ | It's nuts! Coconut disrupts Edinburgh derby

"Kick off suspended due to the ref being delayed, the pitch currently waterlogged -- and covered in deer faeces," Nairn County, who play in the Highlands League, tweeted ahead of their game at Fort William.

The game at Fort William's Claggan Park eventually ended in a 6-2 defeat for the hapless home team, their 29th loss in 31 games this season.

"I just hoped the game would go ahead. We can't catch a break at the moment," Fort William player Scott Hunter told Sky Sports of a club which has not won a game for two years.

"It's been a tough season but we want to keep the club going for the community."

ALSO READ | Sun, burnt toast and calamari: Bizarre instances of cricket matches being held up

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Football Scotland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp