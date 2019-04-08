Home Sport Football

Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros suffering from leukemia

The 63-year-old, who took over last month after Pablo Machin was sacked, was speaking after Sevilla's 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid in La Liga. 

Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros announced Sunday April 7, 2019, that he has leukaemia but will stay on the job with the Spanish club. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEVILLE: Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros announced on Sunday that he has chronic leukemia but says the condition is under control and will not prevent him continuing in his job. 

"I have chronic leukemia," Caparros said in the post-match press conference. "I have caught it early and can live a normal life. 

"I want to enjoy my job and for everyone to stay calm. I've had no treatment and am grateful for the club giving me the opportunity [to continue coaching]." 

Previously Sevilla's sporting director, Caparros is now acting as coach until the end of the season and the team have won four of his six games in charge so far. 

The victory over Valladolid moved Sevilla up to fifth in the table.

Another former Sevilla coach, Eduardo Berizzo, announced in November 2017 that he was suffering from prostate cancer. He was sacked a month later following a string of bad results. 

